Sacramento Police: Man who Fired Gun in Backyard Heard Voices

SACRAMENTO — A man called police Saturday when his roommate began firing a gun in their backyard.

The Sacramento Police Department reports officers were told by the man that the suspect, who has not been identified, was shooting a handgun, talking to himself and posting threats on social media.

Nearby residents on 60th Street were evacuated from their homes and officers set up a perimeter.

As police surrounded the home the suspect left the backyard with his pistol in hand. He dropped the gun as officers confronted him and was arrested on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm.

The police department believes the man was mentally unstable and said that he reported hearing voices.