Sacramento Police Search for Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run

SACRAMENTO — Police are searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian early Friday, leaving the man lying road for a little more than an hour.

The Sacramento Police Department reports a 30-year-old man was found dead at the scene on Calvados Avenue and Green Street around 3:15 a.m.

Officials believe the pedestrian was walking east on Calvados Avenue carrying wood when a vehicle struck him. The driver then drove away.

The car the suspect was driving is a silver or white four-door sedan. No information has been uncovered about the driver at this time.

The police department is asking the public for help identifying the driver and the car. The hit-and-run tip line can be reached at 916-808-6030 or you can call the department at 916-264-5471.