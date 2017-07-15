Several People Treated for Heat-Related Illnesses at State Fair

SACRAMENTO — Triple digit temperatures are expected for the weekend, which means fairgoers attending the opening days of the California State Fair should be sure to stay cool and hydrated.

Paramedics assigned to the fair say that since opening day Friday they have already treated between one and two dozen people for heat-related issues. They expect to see a lot more illnesses throughout the weekend.

While a lot of emergency personnel will be available to help anyone in need, they hope that visitors follow a few key tips to stay healthy while having fun.

That includes making sure to drink plenty of water, taking time to not overt-exert yourself, not attempting to go through the whole fair in one hour and utilizing one of the 14 air-conditioned buildings offered at Cal Expo to cool off.

Cal Expo expanded its promenade stage as well. It now has more mesh coverings overhead as well as shaded seating areas. Fans and misters have also been installed by the seating areas and stage.