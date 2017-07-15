Two People Killed When Car Crashed Through Lincoln Home

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash that killed two people early Saturday morning.

Around 12:20 a.m. police received a report of a vehicle fire on McBean Park Drive between A and B streets. When they arrived they saw that the vehicle had crashed into a home.

Both the home and the car were on fire.

When the fire was extinguished, officers discovered two dead people in the car.

No one in the home was hurt.

Authorities believe the vehicle was traveling westbound on McBean Park Drive, left the roadway striking a light pole at A Street. The driver then traveled through a fence, and came to a stop when it hit the home.

The identities of the deceased has not been released at this time.

