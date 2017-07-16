16-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies from Injuries Sustained in Car Collision

VALLEJO — A 16-year-old Vallejo boy died Sunday as a result of the major head and internal injuries he sustained when a car struck him.

The teenager and his father were riding bicycles northbound on Columbus Parkway, just south of Georgia Street, Thursday when a truck hit them from behind.

Witnesses told the Vallejo Police Department that the 53-year-old driver’s 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche was also driving northbound when it left its lane.

The car dragged the boy 100 feet down the road.

The police department reports the 16-year-old, who was not wearing a helmet, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following the collision.

His father sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Avalanche was not injured.

Investigators are still trying to determine if drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.