Armed Man Tells Police to Shoot, Kill Him During Nearly 3-Hour Standoff

PARADISE — Butte County deputies along with Paradise police officers arrested a man Saturday after a nearly three-hour standoff, during which the suspect demanded that police shoot and kill him.

Armed with a rifle and circling a home on Wagstaff Road, Basilio “Tony” Bagorio was discovered by officers around 3:30 p.m., after a call about a single gunshot and disturbance in the area.

Behind the cover of an armored vehicle, crisis-intervention-response deputies and officers attempted to talk Bagorio down and persuade him to unarm himself.

During his confrontation with the police, the 39-year-old suspect said he wanted to commit “suicide by cop,” according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Bagorio fired his gun at least once but did not injure anyone. He also pointed his rifle at the officers and deputies several times throughout the standoff.

A Butte County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Bagorio by firing five, non-lethal bean bag rounds at him, which had no effect on him.

The 39-year-old then pointed his gun at Deputy Ian Dickerson, who shot at Bagorio once in response. Bagorio was not hit by the gunfire.

Officers and deputies were able to convince Bagorio to put down his gun and took him into custody.

He was taken to a hospital for medical clearance then booked into the Butte County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a peace officer and intentional discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.

The Butte County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident along with the sheriff’s office and police department. The sheriff’s office did not report is alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.