Comedian Pablo Francisco Taken Away in Ambulance After Sacramento Show

SACRAMENTO — Comedian Pablo Francisco was taken away from his show at Punch Line Saturday on a stretcher.

A Youtube video explains Francisco fell off the stage and was eventually escorted away after what the video claims was around 15 minutes of strange behaviors.

Warning: Video below contains language some may find inappropriate.

“He fell off the stage and was stuck in a drug induced loop the entire show,” wrote the Youtube user who uploaded the video.

Francisco can be heard repeating several coherent and incoherent lines. Many times he quotes the Allstate slogan saying, “Are you in good hands with Allstate?”

At one point the comedian’s microphone cord becomes detached. A man, who the video claims was Francisco’s friend, Steve Kramer, tries to help Francisco, who continues to speak into the disconnected microphone.

Kramer stands alongside the comedian during the entire incident and eventually coerces him off stage.

In a tweet Sunday Francisco issued an apology for his actions.

Apologies to everyone who came out to the show last night! Elbow is all fixed up and I'm ready for tonight. Much love to you all! — Pablo_Francisco (@Pablo_Francisco) July 16, 2017

Punch Line later tweeted a statement saying Francisco’s next appearance would be canceled “due to illness” and all ticket holders would be refunded.

UPDATE: Pablo Francisco’s show for tonight has been cancelled. More info in the image attached. 🎙 pic.twitter.com/sBV5Osq5PY — Punch Line Sac (@PunchLineSac) July 16, 2017

After Punch Line’s tweet, Francisco apologized to his fans again, promising to get some rest.

Again guys I'm really sorry for last night. Apologize to all my fans. I'm going to rest up, heal up, and be back better than ever. Peace! — Pablo_Francisco (@Pablo_Francisco) July 16, 2017

Francisco and Kramer have been touring together and working on an animated series, according to Kramer’s website.