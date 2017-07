Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Triple digit temperatures had people lining up to get their hands on free ice cream during the third day of the California State Fair.

Lines were long for drinks as people tried to keep cool throughout the 105 degree Sunday. However, the biggest line was at Gunther's Ice Cream stand.

Each year Gunther's gives away free ice cream at the fair for national ice cream day. This year they said there was barely any left and they would probably sell out before the night was over.