Hundreds Hold Candlelight Vigil as Lincoln Police Investigate Fiery Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN -- Hundreds gathered Saturday to hold a candlelight vigil to remember two young lives lost in a fatal crash in Lincoln

Twenty-two-year-olds Brittany Martin and Frankee Rose were killed when Rose's Honda Accord left McBean Park Drive and hit a house early Saturday morning.

Police are still investigating the events leading up to the crash, but two friends told FOX40 they were with the driver early in the night at a bar in Rocklin.

Now those who knew them hope others take away a lesson from their loss.

Martin was a passenger in Rose's car when, for still unknown reasons, it crashed through a street lamp, a backyard fence and then a home. The car quickly caught fire and the two did not survive.

Martin had just graduated from Sonoma State University and started a new marketing job two weeks ago. Rose was working as a real estate agent and was on the verge of making his first sale.

The two Oakmont High School graduates had gone to prom together.