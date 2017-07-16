× Report: Horror Icon George A. Romero Dead at 77

LOS ANGELES — George A. Romero, best known for his 1968 classic “Night of the Living Dead,” has died at the age of 77.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Romero died in his sleep while battling lung cancer.

Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead” is said to have revolutionized the zombie genre and low-budget horror filmmaking, inspiring the likes of “Halloween” director John Carpenter and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” director Tobe Hooper.

Romero is survived by his wife, Suzanne, and his daughter, Tina.