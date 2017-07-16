Truck Collides with Woman Pushing Children in Stroller on Fair Oaks Boulevard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A mother along with her 1 and 5-year-old children sustained minor injuries Sunday when a truck hit them as they were jaywalking across Fair Oaks Boulevard.

A family of around seven to eight people, including a mother pushing her two children in a stroller, were crossing the roadway near Kenneth Avenue. The CHP reports the pedestrians were not using a crosswalk.

The driver of a silver Tacoma was traveling at or below the speed limit southbound down the street when it collided with the mother and her children.

All three have been hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries. The 1-year-old and 5-year-old suffered minor abrasions to the back of their heads. Their mother walked away from the scene with cuts on her face. Officials expect everyone to be OK.

The driver was not arrested and stayed at the scene, cooperating with officers when they arrived.