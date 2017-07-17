4 Arrested After Deputies Spot Suspicious Vehicle in Stockton

STOCKTON — Four men were arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle in Stockton on Monday morning.

About 5 a.m., deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office were on a routine patrol in the area of Davis Road and Whistler Way in Stockton when they spotted a silver Chevy Traverse parked backward in a “suspicious way.”

As deputies turned around to check out the vehicle, the car drove off at a high rate of speed and was then involved in a traffic accident. The five people who were inside the car ran away. Deputies were able to catch and arrest four of the suspects.

The vehicle turned out to be stolen, according to deputies. There were also two more vehicles in the area where the car was first seen that were burglarized.

Daunte Fields, Marlin Logan, Angel Gonzalez and Raeshaun Simmons were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, conspiracy to commit a crime, two counts of attempted burglary and receiving stolen property.