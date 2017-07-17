Amber Alert Issued for 1-Year-Old Boy Abducted in Soledad

SOLEDAD — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy who was abducted from Soledad.

Emiliano Salinas is a Hispanic male, who is described as being about two feet tall, weighing 23 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and gray pants about 4:47 a.m. on Monday.

The suspect was last seen driving a 1992 white Honda Accord with California license plate number 6RGB061. The suspect’s identity is not known.

Emiliano was last seen in a car seat in the back of the vehicle.

If you see the vehicle, contact police.