El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Attempted Robbery Suspect

EL DORADO COUNTY — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an attempted robbery suspect.

Tristan Matthias Roberts is armed with a handgun and should be considered dangerous, according to law enforcement.

Roberts is described as a white man who is about 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants and no shirt.

Roberts may be driving a 2001 white Ford pickup truck, California license plate number 61446C2.

He was last seen fleeing the area of Pleasant Valley Road between Cedar Ravine Road and Hanks Exchange.

Anyone who sees Roberts should call the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 621-6600/