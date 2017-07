Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Justin Severson from Father Paddy’s Public House in Woodland cooked up some dishes on the FOX40 set this morning, and he will also be featured at this year's California State Fair.

Make sure you check out his fabulous original recipes at the State Fair cooking demos and at the Crawfish & Catfish Festival Sept. 9 & 10. Get more info here.

Chef Justin will also be in the chef’s competition at the State Fair at California’s Kitchen July 26 at 12:30.