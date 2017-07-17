Man Drowns While Rescuing 6 Kids from Fast-Moving Creek

SAN JOSE (AP) — Officials in Northern California say a 35-year-old man drowned after rescuing his two children and four other kids from fast-moving waters in a creek.

The Mercury News of San Jose says officials identified the man Monday as Saul Garcia.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesman Sgt. Rich Glennon says several kids were playing I Coyote Creek in San Jose on Sunday when they got in trouble. Garcia and other adult jumped in the water to help them but Garcia did not make it out.

Glennon says Garcia’s body was found Sunday evening in about 15 feet of water. He says the area where the kids were playing is shallow near the shore and then makes a sudden drop.

Garcia’s family has set up a GoFundMe campaign for the funeral services.