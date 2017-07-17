State Lawmakers Vote on Bill to Extend Cap-and-Trade Program

SACRAMENTO — State lawmakers are voting on a climate change bill which would extend Governor Brown’s cap-and-trade program from 2020 to 2030.

Last week the governor passionately defended the cap-and-trade program, urging state lawmakers to pass a pair of climate change bills.

Assembly Bill 617, a measure to tackle local air pollution, required just a majority vote — 41 votes in the assembly and 21 in the Senate. It passed in the Senate, 27 to 13.

Assembly Bill 398, the measure to reauthorize cap-and-trade, has reached its supermajority vote to pass but is currently “on call.” It has had the support of 26 Democratic senators and one Republican senator. To pass with a supermajority, the bill would need 27 votes in the Senate and 54 in the assembly.

Democrats hold those exact numbers in both houses, but in the assembly at least one member, Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks), will be out all week. Her office said her absence is due to a long-standing family commitment, for which she got permission to be excused in January.

That means Gov. Brown needs at least one Republican on his side. He may have that ally in Assemblyman Rocky Chavez, a Republican from Oceanside.

“You know, global warming has become a partisan issue,” Chavez said. As a Republican who believes in science, I don’t have that hurdle to overcome.”

Several environmental groups have voiced their opposition, saying the governor’s bills aren’t aggressive enough.

“Here in California we’re supposed to be so progressive, but our governor continues to do favors for the oil and gas industries, and it needs to stop,” said Adam Scow with Food & Water Watch.

Assemblyman Chavez said cap-and-trade’s market-based approach is far better than a potential regulatory, state-run air quality board.

“In my life experiences, when you have one side on the left really upset, and you have another side on the right very upset, you probably have the right balance,” Chavez said.