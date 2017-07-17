The Suisun Marsh Natural History Association has operated the Suisun Wildlife Center in Solano County for 40 years, rescuing and releasing back to the wild native California wildlife. The center has released over 17,000 wild birds and animals back into the wild, and its release rate in 2016 was 73%. On July 19, 1:30-2:15 pm, the Suisun Wildlife Center will present an educational program featuring its non-releasable wild birds and animals at the Jelly Belly visitor center in Fairfield. The program is free to the first 200 guests. To learn more about the Suisun Wildlife Center, check out its web site, www.suisunwildlife.org, or facebook at https://www.facebook.com/suisun-wildlife-center.
More info:
Suisun Wildlife Show
Tomorrow
1:30-2:15 pm.
Jelly Belly visitor center
800-953-5592
JellyBelly.com