Teen Hospitalized Following Attack at State Fair

SACRAMENTO — A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after a fight broke out at the California State Fair on Friday night.

Valerie Smalls, of Sacramento, was hospitalized Friday night after she was beaten by a group of girls at the fair between 10 and 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Valerie was walking out to meet her mother, Bridgett Smalls, when she was attacked, she said. Bridgett Smalls says there were between eight and 10 girls involved.

Video of the attack has since surfaced. Bridgett Smalls says Valerie suffered serious neck pain, had bumps and knots on her head and a bloody, swollen lip.

(WARNING: Video contains explicit language and violence)

Bridgett Smalls says fair police responded to the situation quickly, and that if it weren’t for that response, the attack could have been worse.

Darla Givens, spokesperson for the California State Fair, says there have been similar incidents in the past and it’s difficult to prevent every one. There is a heavy police presence that constantly patrols the fairgrounds, and there is a code of conduct that mandates anyone caught fighting will be escorted out immediately.

She says the fair has additional, newly installed security cameras so officials can keep a better eye on what’s going on at the fair.