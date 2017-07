Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Young Fables are the promising country duo comprised of three-time American Idol vet Laurel Wright and accomplished guitarist and vocalist Wesley Lunsford. The act hails from Maryville, TN and the team has already collected impressive accolades including the grand prize of the Texaco County Showdown, which landed Laurel on the Ryman Auditorium Stage at age 16.

More info:

The Young Fables

(856) 719-3426

TheYoungFables.com

Facebook: The Young Fables

Twitter: @TheYoungFables