Vehicle Crashes into Turlock Home

TURLOCK — A vehicle crashed into a Turlock home Sunday morning, damaging two vehicles that were parked out front.

A Chevy Camaro crashed into the home just before 1 a.m., hitting the two cars and damaging the front porch of the home.

Significant damage was done to the vehicles, in addition to the two upright supports on the porch — which caused immediate safety concerns.

The Turlock Police Department ant AMR treated two people who were on the ground in front of the home.

Turlock City firefighters worked with an official from the city Building Department to determine the extent of damage to the home. Firefighters were able to construct a temporary support for the porch — making it safer until repair work can be completed.