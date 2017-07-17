Wildfire Burns 35-40 Acres in Calaveras County; One Person Injured

CALAVERAS COUNTY — One person was injured in a fire that is burning in Calaveras County.

The Maria Fire has burned 35-40 acres off Jesus Maria Road near Music Gulley Road, east of Mokelumne Hill. Firefighters are working to keep the fire under control. Additional air resources are being brought in.

The fire is burning thick, dry grass in the same area the Butte Fire burned in 2015.

The Indian Gulch Road area is being evacuated. An evacuation center is being set up at Moke Hill Elementary School, Red Cross is on the way.