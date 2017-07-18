California State Fair Experiences Violence During Opening Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The California State Fair is repairing its image and assuring the public things are safe there.

This comes after several videos have emerged of fights and police arrests during opening weekend.

The fair says it's had thousands of people come through its gates in the past four days. While there have been a few problems, most people have left having had a good time.

"Don't let that person's experience ruin your chance to make an experience of your own," said Darla Givens with the California State Fair.

That's why fair officials are reassuring the public that these are isolated incidents.

"Majority of people coming here are coming to have a good time, you have a small select few who are coming here to create problems," Givens said.

One of those problems may have caused a bicycle officer at the fair on Friday to break her leg.

"Unfortunately our officer was escorting an unruly person out, she's a bike officer, she tripped over her bike and broke her leg," Given said.

The fair has asked many people to leave, although they say they do not keep track of the numbers.

In order to avoid problems, some fair-goers are braving the heat to make sure they're out before nightfall.

"Been reading the news, you see we're out of here before dark," Anna Campbell Brazil said.

Still, most people feel safe at the fair.

Cal Expo says it does increase security during the busier weekend days. They're hoping to avoid scenes like the one last weekend.