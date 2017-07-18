Get Crafty and Drink!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ruins Decor Mobile Arts & Crafts Studio offers mobile crafting events at local venues, private events, team building events, and parties. They offer several customizable projects and try to incorporate recycled, reclaimed or found objects in most of their projects. Owner Kim Temple joined Gary on the patio to talk about the Beer Garden Sign Workshop happening tonight. She will be hosting the event at Infusion Taproom in Lincoln. Owner Andrea Marshall joined us to talk about her amazing taproom, which serves up some of the best in craft beers, ciders, and wines! Get artsy and enjoy a drink with Ruins Decor at Infusion Taproom!

More info:

Beer Garden Sign Workshop

Tonight, 6pm

Infusion Taproom

845 Twelve Bridges Dr #125, Lincoln, CA

(916) 462-7765

RuinsDecor.com