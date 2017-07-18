Get Ready to Spend: Buying Back-to-School Basics Will Cost You

FOLSOM — It’s only mid-July and already, retail stores are fully stocked with back-to-school supplies.

“Calculators, backpacks,” said Nafeesa Patel.

For Patel and her two kids it’s never too early to start shopping for the new school year.

Their first stop was the 99 Cents Only Store in Folsom.

“The kids go through this stuff really fast. So we just pick them up here,” Patel said.

So where exactly are consumers buying their back-to-school goods? It turns out, the No. 1 answer from survey respondents was the department store.

Coming in second was discount stores like the 99 Cents Only Store.

“They can just save the money here, and use the money that they save for other things. Food, fun, entertainment,” said April Wenner, assistant manager at the Folsom 99 Cents Only Store.

According to a new National Retail Federation survey, Americans will spend almost $30 billion on back-to-school goods this year — about $687 per family. But the Patels are on a mission to save.

Some schools require brand-specific items like Elmer’s and Crayola. But some don’t.

Third-grader Krish’s mechanical pencils, highlighters and rulers are of the discounted, generic variety.

“I need to get it. I have a few, but some don’t work,” Krish Patel said.

Twelve-year-old fashionista Kareena has her own shopping tips.

“I usually look at the prices, and compare with other stores, before I buy it,” said Kareena Patel, a student at Sutter Middle School.

Smart, considering her mother has the best tip of them all.

“I usually stock up after the season, and so that way we have enough for when school starts, and we just get the basics, because there’s a big sale after school starts,” Nafeesa Patel said.