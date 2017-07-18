Hundreds of Structures Threatened by Detwiler Fire

MARIPOSA COUNTY (AP) — A wildfire burning in central California has grown, threatening several hundred structures. Firefighters are battling the Detwiler Fire near Lake McClure, a reservoir about 50 miles east of Modesto.

The fire has scorched 15,500 acres since Sunday afternoon. It is just 5 percent contained.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the fire is being fueled by hot weather, heavy brush and tall grass.

Officials have ordered evacuations for an unknown number of homes. The fire has destroyed one structure and damaged another.

About 300 structures are threatened.

Evacuation orders are in place for Hunters Valley Road; Hunter Valley Mt. Access Road; Bear Valley Road to Exchequer Road; Highway 49 to Pendola Garden Road; Pendola Garden Road to Old Toll Road; Mt. Bullion Road from Highway 49N to CYA Road; Old Toll Road between Corbett Creek Road and Highway 49N, including Corbert Creek Road; Mt. Gains Road to No.9 Road including No. 9 Road.

No one has been reported injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.