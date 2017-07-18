Rib Kits Available at Fahrenheit 250 Throughout Month of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary Gelfand is trying out the tasty ribs at Fahrenheit 250 this morning.

Due to an increase in the popularity of meal kit services, Fahrenheit 250 decided to create their own spin on serving clients a barbecue option to cook at home.

For $25 customers can preorder and pick up a rib kit, which includes a rack of ribs, bottle of housemade barbecue sauce, a tin of dry rub and instructions on how to prepare the ribs at home.

Fahrenheit 250 is located at 7042 Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento.