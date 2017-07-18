Several People Injured When Suspect in Stolen Vehicle Crashes into 14 Cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- Several people were left injured after a 39-year-old suspect stole several vehicles and crashed into 14 cars before finally coming to a stop in Yuba City.

Witnesses told FOX40 that the suspect was in bad condition when he was cut out of the last car he stole before being taken to a hospital. His identity has not been released at this time.

CHP believes he had mental health issues and was just released from a hospital in Redding Monday.

The ordeal ended at Highway 20 and Tharp in Yuba City.

Multiple cars were involved in the final collision.

At least two people were sent to the hospital, in addition to the suspect. The suspect was the only person with major injuries..

The situation began just a couple miles away at Franklin and Highway 99.

CHP reported the suspect crashed at that intersection, jumped out of his car and stole a Cal Trans truck, crashed that truck and then kidnapped another driver in her car.

Witnesses say he later dumped her out somewhere along the road before crashing again at Bridge and Highway 99.

He ultimately came to a stop at Highway 20 and Tharp.

Two victims, Roxane and Virgil Atkinson had to be cut out of their vehicle and transported to the hospital.

Their son, Jeremy Atkinson, was at the scene along with other family members of victims -- all of them wondering how this man was able to put so many lives at risk.

1 driver hit 14 cars in Yuba City. CHP says he carjacked & kidnapped as well. 39 yo suspect was driving this car in the final crash @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/IqusZKhRAs — Nicole Comstock (@ComstockNEWS) July 19, 2017

"It was hard seeing her in there like that. She's had that car forever." A son rushes to his mom after a driver plows into 14 cars @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/H4DOt7TbEF — Nicole Comstock (@ComstockNEWS) July 19, 2017