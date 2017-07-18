Stockton Fire Department Praised Neighbors for Acting Quickly During a Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The Stockton Fire Department is praising neighbors who helped put out a house fire in the 2800 block of Chaucy Circle in Stockton.

FOX40 spoke with one of the men who helped put out fire. He said his neighbor noticed the flames so they both ran over. He grabbed the neighbors hose while the other guy rang the doorbell, trying to get the homeowner out of the house.

The man, Rick Amado, says the fire was mostly out by the time firefighters got there.

A firefighter over Twitter FOX40, "Awesome! They acted very quick, and were humble and respectful when firefighters were asking about it. They did a great job."

Amado says his main focus was putting out the fire and because of his military background in the Army, he knew to stay cool and act.