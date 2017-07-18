Tom Berryhill Lone Republican Senator to Vote in Favor of Cap-and-Trade Bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Despite the passage of the cap-and-trade bill by lawmakers, the jury is still out on the impacts to Californians now that it's been signed by Gov. Jerry Brown.

The renewal of the cap-and-trade bill is essentially a pollution tax on businesses, an incentive to clean up their act. Any kind of tax is the enemy of Republicans, but supporters dangled goodies to opponents -- the reduction of a fee here, a cap on penalties there. There was even an agreement to allow the minority Republicans to have a say in how the cap-and-trade money is spent.

Eventually, an unlikely coalition of business, environmental and farm organizations reluctantly got on board.

Senator Tom Berryhill's break from fellow Republicans in casting an "aye" vote to help put the bill over the top in the Senate. He is a farmer from Calaveras County and a staunch friend of business and farm groups that gave their reluctant support.

"This bill was not perfect," Berryhill said.

Incentives like money to help farmers buy cleaner equipment, holding the line on the cost of gasoline and doing away with the despised $117 rural fire fighting tax was, in his view, a tolerable trade-off. He said in prepared comments that it was better to be in the game rather than be left on the sideline.

"I'm very proud to have given farmers, small business owners and rural Californians the voice in negotiations of a measure that was going to pass one way or another," Berryhill said.

"Each legislator has the right to represent their constituents as they see fit," said Sen. Ted Gaines (R-Placer County).

Still, Gaines was disappointed that Senate Republicans couldn't stick together. He too represents a rural district and from day one he's fought the fire tax. But Gaines believes cap-and-trade will be much worse for the poor and middle class if a jump in gas price of up to 73 cents a gallon is the result.

"It's much more costly to the taxpayer, so I felt that we needed to do anything we could to defeat cap-and-trade," Gaines said.

But that didn't happen.

Several Assembly Republicans also voted for the bill. And there were Democrats that were also unhappy because they felt big businesses and polluters got a break in the legislation.

As for the giveaways written into the bill, it's clear that for supporters the end justifies the means -- the end being fighting climate change.