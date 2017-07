Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jo Jo Yungman joined us to talk about a great way to relax the body and mind with some Yin yoga and sound healing. Taylor Rynicki played some soothing sounds on her sound bowls while Biffy Cotter demonstrated a few of the Yin yoga poses. Relax the body and mind with the Ying Yoga and Sound Healing Workshop!

More info:

Saturday, 1pm-3pm

Yoga Shala Midtown

Jo.Yungman@Gmail.com

YogaShalaSac.com