‘9 to 5’ Coming to Music Circus Next Week

Paul is chatting with two actresses from the Music Circus production of "9 to 5," which will be performed at the Wells Fargo Pavilion from July 25 - 30.

Vicki Lewis, who plays Violet Newstead, is extremely happy to be back at Music Circus having previously starred in Gypsy, Funny Girl, Into the Woods and Anything Goes. She is most recognizable to television audiences for her portrayal of Beth on the NBC sitcom “NewsRadio.” Other television and film credits include “Modern Family,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Bones,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Middle,” “Making History,” “Seinfeld,” “Godzilla,” “Mousehunt,” and “The Ugly Truth.”

Anne Brummel, who plays Judy Bernly, is excited to be joining the Music Circus family for her debut performance in the round. Anne spent last summer playing Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia! at Theatre Aspen. Before that she wrapped up a six-year journey as a very misunderstood witch. She has been seen all over the country and on Broadway “Defying Gravity” as Elphaba in Wicked.