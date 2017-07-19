Detwiler Fire Scorches 45,724 Acres, Destroys 8 Homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARIPOSA COUNTY (AP) — A wildfire burning in central California has grown, threatening about 1,500 structures. Firefighters are battling the Detwiler Fire near Lake McClure, a reservoir about 50 miles east of Modesto.

The fire has scorched 45,724 acres since Sunday afternoon, destroying 8 homes and damaging another. It is just 7 percent contained.

Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday declared a state of emergency, bolstering the state's resources to battle the fire that he said has forced thousands of residents to flee and is expected to continue burning.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the fire is being fueled by hot weather, heavy brush and tall grass. More than 2,200 firefighters are battling the fire, and they are requesting more bulldozers, fire engines and hand crews to fight the flames.

Yosemite remains open to visitors, but flames threaten more than 1,500 structures in mountain communities southwest of the park, clearing out the small town of Mariposa.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF EVACUATION ORDERS.

Evacuation shelters have been set up at EV Free Church, 50443 School Road, Oakhurst (small animals welcome); Sierra Vista Presbyterian, 39696 HWY 41, Oakhurst; and Cesar Chavez Middle School, 161 Plainsburg Road, Planada (small animals welcome).

Large animals can be taken to the Mariposa County Animal Control. Please call (209)-966-3614 for information.

No one has been reported injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.