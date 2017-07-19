Family Desperate to Find Missing Modesto Kindergarten Teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERCED COUNTY -- A family is desperate to find a Modesto woman who went missing on Monday.

Jamie Devenport-Tull was a kindergarten teacher at Woodrow Elementary School in Modesto. She had plans to transfer to Crossroads Elementary School for the upcoming school year.

Devenport-Tull was last seen near Childs and Cunningham roads in Merced County. Her car was found crashed in the area but she was nowhere to be found. Drawings and papers were found nearby.

According to Devenport-Tull's father, his daughter has bipolar disorder. He says she has not taken her medication for about six months because a pastor and his wife told her that pills are a "gateway drug to the devil."

Her father also told FOX40 that Devenport-Tull was taken against her will about 10 years ago in Southern California. Three years after she had returned she was diagnosed as bipolar, prescribed medication and was considered high functioning until she stopped taking her medication.

Devenport-Tull's mother, husband and friends are searching for her.

Devenport-Tull is described as a white woman, standing about 5-feet-8-inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. If you see or locate her, do not contact her. Instead, call the Merced County Sheriff's Office at (209) 385-7445.