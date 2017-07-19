First Dog Park Opens in Orangevale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGEVALE -- If sniffing is a dog's stamp of approval, then these dogs are certainly enjoying the grand opening of orangevale's first dog park. Even the nervous ones.

"I'm surprised, they're really happy, and usually they're...anxiety around other dogs, but they're having fun," Dan Chandler said.

Before now, pet parents would have to drive their dogs to other cities to let them have the same experience.

The dog park that was seven years in the making, doesn't have a name just yet. It's located inside Pecan Park. And has separate areas for the little ones and the big ones, in case you're worried.