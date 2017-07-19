Folsom Family Duped by Man on Craigslist Selling Fake Bruno Mars Tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- Thousands of fans flocked to the Golden 1 Center to see Bruno Mars perform Tuesday night.

Shon Mellow’s twin 13-year-olds and his wife went to the concert but before the concert started their night hit a low note.

Mellow checked various ticket outlets and found tickets on Craigslist, just a few hours before showtime.

"It seemed from talking with him that he was legit," Mellow said.

So, they met at Chipotle in midtown Sacramento.

"He didn't look like somebody that was gonna take my money and give me fake tickets," Mellow said.

The man was selling four seats on the floor that appeared to be from StubHub.

Mellow paid $740 for the tickets.

"They were going for as much as $1,500 on ticket master. So, I was thinking, Score!," Mellow said.

When they arrived to the venue, their tickets wouldn't scan. The family was asked to step aside along with other victims of possible ticket scams.

Authorities believe the same seller may have scammed other people as well.

At the concert Mellow's wife didn’t want to disappoint her girls even more so she decided to buy four tickets at the Golden 1 Center for $1,200.

"It was an expensive lesson. They had the time of their lives. They really did," Mellow said.