For the entire month of July, Men's Wearhouse is hosting its 10th Annual National Suit Drive where stores all over the U.S. will be collecting gently used men's and women's professional attire (suits, shirts, jackets, ties, belts, and shoes) to give unemployed individuals in need of a chance to look their best as they re-enter the workforce.

More info:

Men's Wearhouse National Suit Drive

Throughout July

All Men's Wearhouse locations across the U.S.

NationalSuitDrive.com