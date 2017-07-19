No. 1 High School Tennis Recruit in the Country Playing in Tournament at UOP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- University of Pacific is hosting the Stockton USTA Challenger Professional Tennis Tournament.

The tournament features both men's and women's professional tennis players from around the world.

FOX40's Rina Nakano got to speak to Michaela Gordon. She is a 17-year-old from Saratoga, California, who qualified for this professional tournament for the first time this year.

She is also the number one high school recruit in the country. She plans to attend Stanford University in the fall.

Rina also got the chance to talk with the No. 1 seeded player in the tournament, Kristie Ahn. Originally from New Jersey, Ahn is a former Stanford University player. She says she is always happy to come back to Northern California. She is currently ranked #117 in the world.