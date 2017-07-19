Sacramento City Unified School District Faces Teacher Shortage, Hires 11 Teachers From the Philippines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento City Unified School District has hired 11 special needs teachers from the Philippines after being confronted with a huge teacher shortage.

The district says special needs teachers are even harder to come by than math and science teachers.

Although they prefer home grown teachers, the district says they'll do what it takes to keep teachers in the classroom.

"We'll do whatever we have to do to to make sure our kids have a full-time teacher in the classroom," said Alex Barrios, district spokesperson.

But, Sacramento City Teachers Association President David Fisher believes this is a clear admission from the district that they have the inability to recruit and retain teachers in the district.

The union says it is not using a $98 million reserve fund wisely and that no other district is recruiting internationally.