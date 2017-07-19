Sacramento Valley CAIR Receives Quran in a Tub of Lard in the Mail

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a possible hate crime after the Sacramento Valley Council on American-Islamic Relations received a strange package in the mail.

The organization received a FedEx package and inside they found a Quran stuffed in a tub of pork lard. Officials from CAIR say that the package was sent from Missouri City in Texas.

The sender also wrote “menacing” and “hateful” messages inside the pages of the Quran.

The incident happened June 28.

Police are still investigating two anti-Islamic crimes against local mosques that also took place in June.

On June 24, a burned Quran filled with bacon was left hanging on a handcuff near the Masjid Islamic Center in Sacramento and on June 23 a driver threw large pieces of the Quran at the Islamic Center of Davis.

The Sacramento Police Department has made no arrests at this time.

“We are currently working with the Regional Terrorism Threat Assessment Center as this behavior is something that we do not tolerate,” said the Sacramento Police Department in a Statement to FOX40.