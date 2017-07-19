Witnesses Speak Out About Yuba City Carjacking and Crash Incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- When the driver of this stolen Cal Trans truck lost control at the intersection of Highway 99 and Bridge in Yuba City Tuesday, Terry Sutton watched it happen.

But he didn't realize he was also in the path of destruction.

"The truck hit her then she hit me," Sutton said.

Sutton tells FOX40 he was comforting the driver of the blue SUV, when he heard something that made him realize this was no ordinary car accident.

"I heard him yell 'Stop him. My mothers in that car'," Sutton said.

Sutton says he walked past the burning Cal Trans truck to find the driver -- identified by authorities as 24-year-old Klinton Harlan -- gone.

"He said, 'the man just jumped up and took my car'," Sutton said.

That man was a Good Samaritan who had stopped to help Harlan while his mother waited in the car

The woman was able to get out of the car but police say Harlan bit her arm in the struggle.

Two car thefts, three crashes, all within a mile of each other in a six minute span and police say - Harlan is to blame for it all.

"Airbags we're going off left and right," witness Dan Williamson said.

Williamson was there for the first crash, at Franklin and Highway 99 where investigators say Harlan crashed a van he stole from his dad into three other cars and attacked a fourth driver.

"He just sorted punching the driver side door over and over," Williamson said.

Harlan then set his sights on the Cal Trans truck left running while crews worked.

"He jumps in and goes ripping through the intersection," Williamson said.

Bringing him to the crash at Bridge and finally to the crash at State Route 20 and Tharp where Harlan was badly injured and arrested.

However investigators still don't know what set him off.

"We had reports he'd had a fight with his father but as to why that happened we have yet to talk to him," Cpt. Shon Harris said.