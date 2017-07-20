Stockton Police Searching for Suspect Who Shot, Robbed Victim at the Park

STOCKTON — Police are looking for man they say shot and robbed someone in Stockton Tuesday around 11:05 a.m.

Investigators say he met up with the victim and they went to a park on Quail Lakes Drive to smoke marijuana. Shortly after, the man allegedly shot the victim, stole his backpack and fled in a silver Lexus (possibly an IS300 or 250) with black racing stripes.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

The suspect was last seen wearing wearing a light blue t-shirt, black Retro Jordon shoes, tan cargo pants and black BB-cap. He is described as a Hispanic male, 17-18 years old, 5’06” and about 150 pounds.

Anyone who has information is urged to call police.