Structures Threatened by Fire Burning in Auburn State Recreation Area

PLACER COUNTY — A fire burning in the Auburn State Recreation Area is threatening structures, according to firefighters.

Fire crews are trying to put out the Stagecoach Fire, which has burned 4 or 5 acres near the Upper Stagecoach Trail and Kilham Road.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations for the following roads:

Oak Haven Road

Flood Road in Canyon

Woodland Place

Lamborn Lane

Temple Drive

Tierra Way

Mountain Avenue

Sierra Way

The cause of the fire is not known.

