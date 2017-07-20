Structures Threatened by Fire Burning in Auburn State Recreation Area

PLACER COUNTY — A fire burning in the Auburn State Recreation Area is threatening structures, according to firefighters.
Fire crews are trying to put out the Stagecoach Fire, which has burned 4 or 5 acres near the Upper Stagecoach Trail and Kilham Road.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations for the following roads:
Oak Haven Road
Flood Road in Canyon
Woodland Place
Lamborn Lane
Temple Drive
Tierra Way
Mountain Avenue
Sierra Way
The cause of the fire is not known.
https://twitter.com/RonBelding/status/888123918027964417/video/1
Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.
38.901635 -121.060221