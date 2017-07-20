Your Weekend, July 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul and Simone have a list of events for you to enjoy this weekend courtesy of Sacramento365.

Elk Grove Summerfest

Elk Grove Regional Park

Sat. 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/elk-grove-summerfest/

Sacratomato Festival

Sutter's Fort State Historic Park

Sat. 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacratomato-week-festival/

Light and Noir Film Festival

Crest Theatre

Sat. 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/light-noir-film-festival/

Taste of East Sacramento

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

Sat. 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/taste-east-sacramento/

Make It a Night Pick

Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears For Fears

Golden 1 Center

Sun. 7 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/daryl-hall-john-oates-tears-fears/

Where to Grab A Bite: Ten 22

Where to Grab A Drink: Whired Wine