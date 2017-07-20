Your Weekend, July 20

Paul and Simone have a list of events for you to enjoy this weekend courtesy of Sacramento365.
Elk Grove Summerfest
Elk Grove Regional Park
Sat. 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/elk-grove-summerfest/
Sacratomato Festival
Sutter's Fort State Historic Park
Sat. 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacratomato-week-festival/
Light and Noir Film Festival
Crest Theatre
Sat. 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/light-noir-film-festival/
Taste of East Sacramento
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Sat. 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/taste-east-sacramento/
Make It a Night Pick
Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears For Fears
Golden 1 Center
Sun. 7 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/daryl-hall-john-oates-tears-fears/
Where to Grab A Bite: Ten 22
Where to Grab A Drink: Whired Wine