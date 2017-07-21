15-Year-Old Boy Forced Into Car, Robbed in Carmichael by Armed Suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Like most teens, Caden Eastland made the short walk from his Carmichael home Wednesday afternoon to a nearby 7-Eleven at the corner of Walnut and Marconi to buy a Mountain Dew.

But about half way home, at the corner of Walnut and Robertson his trip took a sudden and abrupt detour.

"Instantly he just lifts up the gun and says, 'Get in the car or it might get ugly.'," Caden said.

Caden remembers a 4-door blue sedan, similar to a Ford Fusion, pull up in front of him with two men in the front and the gunman in the back.

All of them in their late teens or early 20s.

"Instantly, right when I saw the gun I went into shock like listening. And then right when I got into the car I didn't know if I was getting kidnapped, you know," Caden said.

As the car sped away, Caden felt the gun pressing against his ribs and the front-seat passenger demanding his phone and his money.

"At that point, I was trying just not to get hurt. Like, listening to anything they said because I didn't want to get shot, you know," Caden said.

"I mean it was heartbreaking to see him like, relive that when he was telling us the story. He broke down, and he had tears and you can see the fear that he went through," Tammy Nelson, Caden's step-mom, said.

Caden's step-mom and father were in San Francisco when the incident happened.

They are proud of how their son has handled this traumatic experience which lasted only a couple of minutes before he was literally dropped off not far from his home.

"They looked like dumb kids trying to be gang bangers or something. That's what it is mainly these days when these things happen," Caden said.

"I hope they get caught. I really do. I don't think anybody should be able to take some 15-year-old boy and force him into a car with a gun, and then just go on their merry way," Nelson said.