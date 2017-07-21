30-Year-Old Killed, 4-Year-Old Injured in Hedge Avenue Crash

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Authorities are on the scene of a fatal car accident in South Sacramento at Hedge Avenue and Florin Road.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. Friday.

The sedan driver was going north on Hedge Avenue with they crossed into the southbound lane into the path of a dump truck.

The 30-year-old sedan driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 4-year-old was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Authorities also reported the injury of a pitbull.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.

Just heartbreaking reporting things like this: Fatal head on crash at Florin & Hedge in South Sacramento. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/JZJoh5AieF — Nicole Comstock (@ComstockNEWS) July 21, 2017