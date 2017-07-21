30-Year-Old Killed, 4-Year-Old Injured in Hedge Avenue Crash

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Authorities are on the scene of a fatal car accident in South Sacramento at Hedge Avenue and Florin Road.
The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. Friday.
The sedan driver was going north on Hedge Avenue with they crossed into the southbound lane into the path of a dump truck.
The 30-year-old sedan driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 4-year-old was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
Authorities also reported the injury of a pitbull.
38.581572 -121.494400