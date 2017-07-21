5-Year-Old Ceres Boy Injured After Falling From Second-Story Window

CERES — A 5-year-old boy suffered moderate injuries after falling from the second-story window of an apartment building in Ceres on Friday morning.

The window had a screen, and when the boy leaned out the window, he fell 10 to 12 feet.

The boy was transported via helicopter to the UC Davis Medical Center. The boy was conscious and alert when he was transported.

Firefighters would like to remind the public to keep an eye on children at all times and only open windows part way.