Amber Alert Issued for LA County Teen in Car Reported Stolen

PARAMOUNT (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Amber Alert for an autistic teenager who was in a car reported stolen outside a fast-food restaurant in Paramount.

The Sheriff’s Department said early Friday that 17-year-old Frank Barboa was in a black 2015 Honda Civic with gray rims, a cracked front windshield and license plate 7LGH091.

Authorities say the teen was in the back seat when his sister went into a Jack in the Box and left the keys in the car.

According to the boy’s family, he has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old.

Sheriff’s Lt. Richard Harpham says the sister does not believe the teen is capable of driving the car. Surveillance video shows the car moving on the street but does not show who is inside.