Darcy Brewer, executive director of the California Capital Airshow, joined Gary and Lori to talk about all the excitement involved in the upcoming event. The California Capital Airshow uses the power and magic of flight to honor our past, inspire the future, and shine a spotlight on our region. It's an incredible experience for kids and adults alike. In addition to aerial acrobatic performances by some of the best pilots in the world, there are plenty of attractions and displays to check out. Experience the California Capital Airshow this September!

More info:

September 9th-10th

9am-5pm

Mather Airport

(916) 876-7568

Become and airshow insider:

CaliforniaCapitalAirshow.com