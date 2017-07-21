Get a ‘Taste of East Sac’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the 9th year East Sacramento is celebrating with the “Taste of East Sacramento” which has grown to feature dozens of neighborhood restaurants, cafes, breweries, and specialty grocers who come together to offer attendees many tasting options with wine, coffee and beer samplings. While the event’s popularity is certainly due in part to the wide variety of edible experiences available, it’s also a chance for local food and beverage-related business owners to step out from behind the scenes and interact with their neighbors.

Chef Evan Elsberry and Ted Kappel with the East Sacramento Chamber of Commerce were in the FOX40 kitchen cooking up lamb lollipops. You can get tickets and more information on the event at www.tasteofeastsac.com